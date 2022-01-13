ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Mini-budget': National Assembly passes Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

  • Finance minister Shaukat Tarin argues govt is looking to bring structural reforms
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Jan, 2022

The National Assembly passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the 'mini-budget', on Thursday amid objection by the opposition during a hours-long session that began in the evening.

The session resumed under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were among the attendees.

According to the agenda, the session was to take up the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, seen as a key condition to revive the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Live session - part 1

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved the bill to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties. The 64-point agenda also showed that Tarin would table the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, seeking its passage.

The two bills are key conditions for revival of the IMF programme. The finance ministry earlier this week said that the IMF board will meet towards the end of this month for the sixth review of Pakistan's EFF.

Meanwhile, addressing the session, opposition leaders criticised the government for its economic policies and opposed the mini-budget, questioning the need for amendments when it had conveyed a 'rosy' picture of the state of the economy just a few months ago in the federal budget.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal also called for the House to debate the recommendations put forth by the Senate. He said the recommendations given by the Senate regarding the mini-budget had not been discussed, and termed it an insult to the Parliament.

As the session began, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Marri also moved a motion recommending that the finance bill be circulated for public opinion under Rule 124 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly so that it could be demonstrated how "anti-people" it was.

However, the motion was opposed by Tarin.

"This is a time for substantive debate," said Tarin. "The opposition should see numbers before commenting on everything. The opposition parties ran governments, but their fundamentals were not right. This country is growing. Our revenues have grown above 35%. Our exports will surpass $31 billion this year."

Tarin added that circumstances forced the government to the IMF. "The fact is that there was no escape from the IMF. We went to our friends but they couldn’t support us as much as we needed."

Read more: ‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Background

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam looked to pacify concerns regarding the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, calling it a "reform budget that would capture the value-chain".

The two bills have generated intense debate in recent weeks with the opposition calling the mini-budget a massive burden on the common citizenry, while criticising the SBP amendments that are aimed at appeasing the IMF, and curtailing powers of the state.

However, addressing a press conference on Thursday ahead of the vote, Aslam said that the upcoming (mini-budget) should be called a reform budget as the common man would bear minimal burden of taxes.

"It is a historic day for Pakistan," said Aslam. "The purpose is to document the economy."

The spokesperson added that Pakistan's retail market worth Rs18 trillion does not pay its fair share of taxes. “The purpose of this ‘reformed budget’ is to capture the value chain, people involved in trading should come under the tax net, to increase the penetration of taxpayers.

"We want to impose taxes on high-income persons and transfer its effects to the masses, as well as simplify the tax system."

Talking about SBP autonomy, Aslam said that the government would appoint eight Executive Board of Directors (BoD) of the central bank.

“Furthermore, the SBP governor and deputy governors will be accountable and the central bank will be 100% owned by the government of Pakistan,” added Aslam.

More to follow

National Assembly NA session National Assembly session Finance Bill 2021 mini budget Finance (Supplementary) Bill

Comments

1000 characters

'Mini-budget': National Assembly passes Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

Submarine cable fault slows down internet speed in Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $88mn, stand at $17.6bn

UN chief appeals for release of money to save Afghan lives

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Read more stories