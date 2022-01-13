ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 19,492 Decreased By -199.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,734 Decreased By -182.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,992 Decreased By -78.4 (-0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Aramco oil pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4bn via bonds

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: A group of institutional investors that last year took a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network is expected to raise between $3.5 billion and $4.4 billion via a sale of dual-tranche amortising bonds on Thursday, a bank document showed.

Initial price guidance was around 185 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST) for a tranche due in between 14-1/2 and 15 years and around 235 bps over UST for paper maturing in 24-1/2 to 25 years, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The tranches will have a weighted average life of 10.2 to 10.7 years and between 23-1/2 and 24 years, respectively.

Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5bn gas pipeline deal

Citi and JPMorgan are coordinating the deal, which 18 other banks are also involved and is expected to launch later on Thursday.

It has hired Citi and JPMorgan to help refinance a loan that backed the deal, bank documents and an investor presentation showed on Monday.

