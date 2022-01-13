ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 19,504 Decreased By -187.6 (-0.95%)
KSE100 45,773 Decreased By -143 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,008 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022
Business & Finance

TSMC Q4 profit rises 16.4% to a record, beats market forecasts

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

TAIPEI: Taiwan chip firm TSMC posted on Thursday a 16.4% rise in quarterly profit to a record, thanks to robust global demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic that drove a chip supply shortage.

Net profit for October-December at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$166.2 billion ($6.01 billion) from T$142.8 billion a year earlier.

That was higher than the T$161.6 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Samsung forecasts 52.5pc jump in Q4 profits

A pandemic-induced global chip shortage has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but has kept order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers in Taiwan, which have become key in efforts to resolve the supply bottlenecks.

TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 24.1% to $15.74 billion, slightly higher than the company's prior estimated range of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion, and compared with $12.68 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Taiwan company, Asia's most valuable listed firm and whose clients also include Qualcomm Inc, has said tight chip supplies will likely continue this year amid booming demand during the pandemic.

