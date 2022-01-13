ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
Four arrested, 4 stolen cars recovered

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi on Wednesday arrested four accused associated with the notorious ‘Odh Bhatti Group’ a gang involved in vehicle snatching, and demanding ransom from the car owners and dacoities in city markets. Also, AVLC recovered four stolen/snatched cars from their possession, police said.

According to the details, AVLC Karachi, while conducting the operation, recovered four snatched/stolen cars, twelve broken locks and two pistols from the under arrest accused during the course of action. Cases of stolen cars have been registered at different police stations here.

The accused who had snatched a car from Aziz Bhatti police station was demanding a ransom of Rs 1.2 million from the car owner. The suspects are involved in a number of car snatching incidents at gunpoint. They along with a woman accomplice get rented vehicles and involved in car stealing and snatchings. They were selling those snatched/stolen cars to various buyers in Balochistan and Punjab. The accused are also involved in extorting money from the owners for the return of snatched cars.

The under arrest accused have been identified as Javid son of Daim Ali, Sulaiman son of Ali Muhammad, Usman son of Ali Muhammad, Ali Raza son of Ali Muhammad. A Toyota Corolla had been snatched from PS Shara-e-Faisal and was being used for crimes by the accused. The police were conducting operation to arrest the fugitive accomplices of the accused and to recover more snatched, stolen vehicles.

