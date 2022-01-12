ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By 30.7 (0.65%)
BR30 20,021 Increased By 225.3 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By 226 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,145 Increased By 88.7 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares gain as slower-than-expected inflation raises monetary easing bets

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Wednesday, supported by materials, consumer and new energy firms after slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.35% at 3,579.93.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, with the new energy sub-index up 2.26%.

** Resource firms were 2.06% higher and the consumer staples sector was up 0.49%.

Tech-focussed STAR market lifts China shares; Hong Kong gains

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell.

** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese H-shares rose 2.2% to 8,552.76, while the Hang Seng Index gained 2.12% to 24,241.15.

** The Hang Seng Tech index was 3.86% higher at midday as tech firms led a rebound in equities after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than expected comments in a testimony to Congress.

** JD.Com Inc, up 9.89%, was the top gainer among H-shares, followed by Meituan, gaining 9.33% and CNOOC Ltd, up 7.93%.

** Mainland developers capped broader gains in Hong Kong and were the top H-shares decliners.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd fell 4.6%, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 2.63% and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd slipped 2.04%.

** The mainland properties index fell 1.99%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.7%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was up 1.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index gained 1.93%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3651 per US dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

Chinese shares

Comments

1000 characters

China shares gain as slower-than-expected inflation raises monetary easing bets

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

Read more stories