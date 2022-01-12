ANL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
AVN 107.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.51%)
BOP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.34%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.29%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
GTECH 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
MLCF 35.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.16%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TRG 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.63%)
UNITY 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.49%)
WAVES 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
WTL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (10.21%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By 30.7 (0.65%)
BR30 20,012 Increased By 217.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,125 Increased By 243.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,153 Increased By 96.2 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Citi to exit consumer banking in Mexico

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Citi announced Tuesday it will exit its Mexican consumer banking business, the latest reorganization effort to steer the US financial heavyweight towards higher-return ventures.

The New York-based bank plans to cease operations in Mexico in consumer, small business and middle-market customers, but will maintain an institutional client business in the country to provide financial advisory and private banking services.

Chief Executive Jane Fraser said the move was consistent with a "strategy refresh" that included earlier moves to pare back consumer banking in other overseas markets.

"Citi is uniquely positioned to support cross-border capital markets activity and trade flows in and out of Mexico for our institutional clients and we will continue to make material investments in our institutional operations and market-leading hub there," Fraser said.

FTSE 100 steady as bank rally offsets homebuilders

Citi announced plans in April 2021 to exit 13 international consumer banking markets where the bank said it lacked the scale to compete effectively.

The businesses Citi is shedding in Mexico -- it's last in Latin America -- accounted for $3.5 billion in revenues and $1.2 billion in pre-tax earnings through the first three quarters of 2021.

The bank said the timing of the move is unclear since it depends on regulatory approvals, but could involve a sale pf the business lines.

