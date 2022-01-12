JI says ‘Karachi sit-in’ to continue

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter’s sit-in against the Sindh government entered into the 12th day on Tuesday and their Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed to continue their protest till their demands are met.

A large number of women from across the city participated in the sit-in. Rallies of JI workers from several areas joined the sit-in outside Sindh Assembly building.

Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeem said that their sit-in was initiated for the rights of people of Sindh and it will continue till fulfilment of their demands. He claimed that their sit-in represents all religious, ethnic and others units living in Karachi.

He paid a rich tribute to the women for introducing a new political trend of ‘mass participation’ by them in a sit-in for the rights of people.

He said that a PPP delegation had approached the JI for negotiation and request to call off the protest. He said that after consultation, the JI leadership decided to continue both the sit-in and dialogue. He said that a mutual committee had been formed with the PPP but there was no breakthrough even after 48 hours.

He said that an empowered mayor directly elected by the votes of people and local government setup were crucial for the development of the megacity Karachi. However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Nihal Hashmi visited the sit-in and expressed solidarity with the protestors.

