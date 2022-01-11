ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Jan 11, 2022
KSE-100 ends marginally lower as investors look for direction

BR Web Desk 11 Jan, 2022

Volatility persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling only marginally negative as investors keenly awaited a sense of direction.

The benchmark index oscillated between its intra-day high of 46,055.12 and 45,525.01, clearly unable to sustain the level over 46,000.

At close on Tuesday, the index finished with a loss of 6.5 points or 0.01% to end at 45,881.13.

“Market remained volatile due to a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases as within the past 10 days positivity rate has jumped from 1.08% to 3.66%," said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a post-market comment.

“Profit-taking was witnessed across the board. However, rally in the banking sector was observed due to the expectation of foreign inflows."

KSE-100 gains 1.2%, closes near 46,000

On the economic front, oil production witnessed a drop of 0.6% week-on-week (WoW), clocking in at 73,585 bpd. Similarly, gas production displayed a dip of 0.1% WoW, settling at 3,462 mmcfd.

Sectors that hurt the benchmark index's positivity included cement (30.89 points), oil and gas exploration (27.84 points) and technology and communication (19.91 points).

Volumes decreased, clocking in at 339.1 million on the all-share index, down from 356.97 million on Monday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs9.75 billion, down from Rs11.87 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 44.68 million shares, followed by Hascol Petroleum with 33.12 million shares, and Unity Foods Limited (R3) with 22.5 million shares.

Shares of 363 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 183 registered an increase, 159 recorded a fall, and 21 remained unchanged.

