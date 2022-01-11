ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,663 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE100 45,719 Decreased By -169.1 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,996 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday.

"We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.

Data on molnupiravir's impact against Omicron is not yet available, but the pill was shown to be 30% effective at reducing hospitalizations and deaths, based on data from 1,433 patients, as per latest data released in November.

India says safety concerns restricting use of Merck COVID pill

However, this data showed significantly less effectiveness as compared to the previous figure of 50%.

The pill had received authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration last month, as well as in several other countries like the UK, Japan and India, with various countries including US signing agreements to buy the drug.

Merck

Comments

1000 characters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

US reports 1.35mn COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Read more stories