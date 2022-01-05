ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
India says safety concerns restricting use of Merck COVID pill

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

NEW DELHI: India has not added Merck's COVID-19 pill to its national treatment protocol for the disease due to known safety concerns that have restricted its use elsewhere, a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns," Balram Bhargava, head of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, said.

"It can cause teratogenicity, mutagenicity and it also can cause cartilage damage and be damaging to muscles. More importantly, contraception will have to be used for three months if this drug is given because the child born could be problematic with teratogenic influences."

Teratogenic drugs can harm the development of a foetus while mutagenic ones can permanently change the genetic material of a person.

Merck and Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , which plans to launch a generic version of the pill early next week, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium agrees to buy 10,000 courses each of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills

Drugs in the same class as Merck's pill, called molnupiravir, have been linked to birth defects in animal studies. Merck has said similar studies of its drug - for longer and at higher doses than used in humans - show that it does not cause birth defects or cancer.

Bhargava said Indian health experts had twice deliberated on the Merck drug - which the country's regulators approved late last month and goes on sale on the private market from next week.

"The WHO has not included it, the UK has not included it as of now. As of now, the current recommendation stands that it is not part of the national taskforce treatment," he said.

The comments could hurt private sales of the drug when it hits the market as most doctors tend to follow recommendations from federal health officials.

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

The US FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in November to recommend the drug after discussing concerns it could cause the virus to mutate as well as the potential birth defect worries. Both FDA scientists and Merck have suggested the drug should not be recommended during pregnancy.

The UK in November was the first country to approve the pill, but further trials are underway.

Indian Council of Medical Research COVID 19 pill Covid pills Merck's COVID 19 pill

