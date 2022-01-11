Spot gold may test resistance at $1,815

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,815 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,830.

The metal has broken a lower resistance at $1,801. The next resistance will be at $1,815.

The current rise is driven by a wave C, which is expected to travel to the peak of the wave A at $1,876.90.

A break below $1,801, now a support, could cause a fall to $1,782. On the daily chart, the metal is consolidating within a wedge.

Wave pattern suggests a rise towards the upper trendline of the wedge. Five small waves make up the uptrend from $1,684.37.

The fifth wave, the wave e, is unfolding towards a range of $1,849-$1,877.

