ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Sterling steadies close to its recent highs vs euro and dollar

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Sterling was mixed on Monday, within striking distance of its recent highs versus the euro and dollar amid rate rise expectations and easing fears about the adverse impact of the Omicron variant on the economy.

Analysts said the currency has strengthened since mid-December as government resistance to further COVID-19 restrictions provided a much-needed boost to sentiment.

Britain has focused on rolling out booster vaccinations - which have reached more than 60% of the population - rather than requiring a return to lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, investors have ramped up expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December.

"We are looking for a decent November UK GDP release tomorrow of 0.4% month over month, which should keep expectations alive of a further Bank of England rate hike on February 3," ING analysts said, recalling that overnight indexed swap (OIS) market prices an 80% chance of a 25 bps hike.

A preliminary estimate of UK gross domestic product for November is due on Tuesday.

Sterling dropped 0.1% versus the dollar to $1.358 at 0903 GMT, close to its highest level since November 2021 at $1.3599 touched last week.

Versus the euro, it was 0.2% higher at 83.41 pence, not far from its highest since February 2020 of 83.35.

The pound entered 2022 "with a tailwind of cautious optimism; the market will be looking closely at Omicron data, and any immediate indication of Liz Truss's focus areas, as an indication of the tone taken by the Bank of England in Q1," Joe Tuckey, FX Analyst, Argentex said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over trade to Northern Ireland following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.

Truss said ahead of talks with the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements that the United Kingdom is ready to take unilateral action to suspend customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland.

Sterling

