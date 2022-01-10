ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,721 Increased By 58.9 (1.26%)
BR30 19,415 Increased By 135.2 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,812 Increased By 466.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,053 Increased By 154.4 (0.86%)

coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Jan 10, 2022
Brent oil may fall into $79.59-$80.40 range

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $79.59-$80.40 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $83.04.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD worked on the uptrend. The divergence is expected to be further discounted by the subsequent drop.

It is not very clear if the uptrend from the December 2021 low of $65.72 has reversed. The slowed rise does suggest the formation of a peak.

A break above $82.10 could lead to a gain into $83.04-$84.05.

On the daily chart, oil is struggling around resistance at $81.57 and a falling trendline.

The behaviour of the market around this resistance is a key to the following direction.

The uptrend may continue to extend towards the Oct. 25, 2021 high of $86.70 if oil could stand firm above $81.57 over the next few days.

A close far below $81.57 on Monday could signal a failure to overcome this barrier. Oil could then fall towards $73.50-$77.96 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

