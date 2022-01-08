ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 301.48 million, death toll at 5,827,671

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

LONDON: More than 301.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,827,671? have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Mexico nears 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge after holidays

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

Worldwide coronavirus cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 301.48 million, death toll at 5,827,671

Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 1,000 positive cases for third straight day

6th Review of $6bn EFF: IMF board to take disbursement decision only after passage of bills

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Business volume improves on cotton market

FIA detects over Rs4bn money-laundering under solar panel imports

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

Second Khawaja ton leaves England batting to save Test

Putin, Kazakh leader discuss measures to quell unrest in Kazakhstan

Taliban issue posters ordering women to cover up

Explosion in China's Chongqing kills 16

Read more stories