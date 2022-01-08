ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that no action and decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) can be challenged at any forum including high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Answering various questions asked by the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations, here on Friday, during a meeting of the committee, which was held under the Chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, the SAPM appreciated the efforts of the NCOC in dealing with the coronavirus.

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Answering a question raised by Dr Shazia Sobia regarding the need of establishing the NCOC, despite the fact the country has National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the federal level, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) at the provincial level, and District Disaster Management Authorities (DMMAs) at district level to deal with the pandemic and other natural calamities, the SAPM and the Secretary Health said that dealing with the Covid-19 situation was beyond the reach of the NDMA and PDMAs.

Member Committee Dr Shazia repeated her question many times, saying that at the end the situation has been tackled by the local authorities; therefore, she is still unable to understand the motives behind the creation of the NCOC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC NDMA National Assembly SAPM National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Supreme Court of Pakistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories