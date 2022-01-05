Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly in Pakistan, saying that citizens should not have the misconception that it will not affect them.

Addressing a presser alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday, Umar said that 60% of cases of Omicron in the country have been reported from Karachi and Lahore.

"People living in these cities must immediately get themselves vaccinated," Umar said.

He said that though the variant is mild, a lot of people have been affected. All evidence gathered all over the world reveals that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly, urging citizens to vaccinate themselves, wear mask and avoid crowded places.

His statement comes after Pakistan reported 898 coronavirus cases on January 4, the highest since October last year when it recorded 912 infections as the country witnesses a gradual spread of the Omicron variant.

The coronavirus cases in the country have seen an increase after the spread of the Omicron variant which has infected more than 300 people. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 49,673 tests. The positivity ratio was recorded at 1.8% during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest infection ratio since October.

Meanwhile, SAPM Dr Sultan said that vaccination is the best defense against the virus, especially for the elderly and women. He said that vaccines being administered in Pakistan are effective and provides protection against the new variant, adding that older people must not be careless in vaccinating themselves.

"Vaccines being administered in Pakistan works and will continue to protect against severe illness," he said.