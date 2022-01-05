ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,688 Increased By 17.2 (0.37%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 217.8 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,401 Increased By 9.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,875 Increased By 15.2 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

  • Says citizens should not have the misconception that Omicron would not affect them
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2022
Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly in Pakistan, saying that citizens should not have the misconception that it will not affect them.

Addressing a presser alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday, Umar said that 60% of cases of Omicron in the country have been reported from Karachi and Lahore.

"People living in these cities must immediately get themselves vaccinated," Umar said.

He said that though the variant is mild, a lot of people have been affected. All evidence gathered all over the world reveals that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly, urging citizens to vaccinate themselves, wear mask and avoid crowded places.

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

His statement comes after Pakistan reported 898 coronavirus cases on January 4, the highest since October last year when it recorded 912 infections as the country witnesses a gradual spread of the Omicron variant.

The coronavirus cases in the country have seen an increase after the spread of the Omicron variant which has infected more than 300 people. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 49,673 tests. The positivity ratio was recorded at 1.8% during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest infection ratio since October.

Meanwhile, SAPM Dr Sultan said that vaccination is the best defense against the virus, especially for the elderly and women. He said that vaccines being administered in Pakistan are effective and provides protection against the new variant, adding that older people must not be careless in vaccinating themselves.

"Vaccines being administered in Pakistan works and will continue to protect against severe illness," he said.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Asad Umar

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories