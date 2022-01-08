Foreign funding case: CM says everything ‘crystal clear’

LAHORE: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a genuine leader, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the PTI’s stance on foreign funding has proved valid after surfacing facts and Allah Almighty has succeeded Prime Minister Imran Khan in this case.

“The nation is now waiting for the facts of foreign funding related to PPP and PML-N to be brought to the fore,” he said, adding: “Everything is crystal clear in the foreign funding case because the truth always prevails.”

Opposition fell into a well dug for the PTI in the foreign funding case. The honesty and truthfulness of PM Imran Khan are above board and time has proved that he is the real leader, he said.

Moreover, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of Punjab Hasaan Khawar said that the PML-N leadership and spokespersons are in a flutter because Punjab is on the path of real development under the visionary leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Hasaan Khawar said that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has come a long way from where it was in 2018. With a cost of Rs 1.90 billion, this state-of-the-art lab will benefit the whole of Pakistan, SACM said.

