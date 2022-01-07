ANL 13.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
GGL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
GTECH 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
KOSM 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.59%)
MLCF 34.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.33%)
PACE 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.06%)
PIBTL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
PRL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.44%)
TRG 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.18%)
UNITY 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,652 Increased By 21.1 (0.45%)
BR30 19,305 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By 224 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,851 Increased By 90.7 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to gain, NZ inches higher

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, a day after notching the worst session in sixteen months, with energy and mining stocks set to gain on the back of firmer commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 2.7% lower on Thursday.

Australia shares expected to fall at the open; NZ falls

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading, led by gains in technology and utilities stocks.

Australian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set to gain, NZ inches higher

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories