PARTLY FACETIOUS: You shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth

“So same page.”

“Or what.”

“Excuse me?”

“Isn’t the appropriate expression same page or what.”

“Not on the page I am on.”

“Don’t be facetious, but I reckon for whatever reason the country needs the next IMF tranche release and hopefully for that, all are on the same page and…”

“Whatever reason needs to be urgently identified by the players because externalizing the entire economic malaise that besets the country– from Corona to US recalcitrance to…”

“If wishes were horses. Anyway all need to be on the same page in the national interest I reckon.”

“Right, but unlikely as far as the opposition is concerned…”

“Read my lips - all must be on the same page, a doable exercise if you…”

“Speaking of horses a more appropriate expression in our political context may be you can lead the horse to water but you can’t make it drink.”

“Horse or horses?”

“We are a nation that can make any personality larger than life; so horse.”

“What about the expression never look a gift horse in the mouth?”

“Not applicable – in our context the horse always but always has looked the gift horse in the mouth.”

“Well, there is another expression not in use in Pakistan: one white foot buy him, two white feet try him…”

“And three white feet?”

“I don’t know – get hoof prints on a notification pad and…”

“And four white feet?”

“Hey stop challenging my limited intelligence – I mean who do you think I am: a proverb maker?!”

“Sorry but I do love horses – they are so…so…difficult to ignore once they reach maturity and…”

“Shush.”

