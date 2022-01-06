ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
HK bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan

AFP 06 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States.

The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs.

Britain, the United States, France and Australia have all announced record case numbers in recent days, while China has imposed lockdowns in two cities and rolled out mass testing for millions as it doubles down on its “zero Covid” policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city was shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after Omicron was detected in the international business hub.

The restrictions are the latest economic blow to a city that has kept cases low but left residents cut off from the rest of the world with tight border controls.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s harshest controls — including weeks-long quarantine periods, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

The city had recorded 114 Omicron cases as of Tuesday evening, with a small community outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific airline staff sparking the latest curbs.

Lam said health officials feared the strain was silently spreading within the community.

Flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States will be banned for the next two weeks.

Hong Kong also ordered a cruise ship carrying 3,700 people back to port for testing after nine people were found to be close contacts of Omicron patients.

To the north in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, at least 12 million residents were ordered to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after just 11 Omicron cases were detected.

The central city is under a partial lockdown, joining millions more in the nearby cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou also living under stay-at-home orders.

But Xi’an’s case numbers fell to their lowest in weeks on Wednesday, with officials saying the outbreak had been “brought under control”.

“The epidemic is showing a downward trend,” said Ma Guanghui, deputy director of the health commission in Shaanxi province.

China has stuck to a rigid approach of stamping out Covid cases when they appear, with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since Covid-19 first emerged in the country in 2019.

But with less than a month to go until the Olympics, a series of small outbreaks across the country has put the strategy under pressure.

The “zero Covid” approach stands in marked contrast to the strategy employed by many Western nations that have chosen to live with the virus rather than return to severe restrictions.

