Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

Pakistan reported 898 coronavirus cases on January 4, the highest since October last year when it recorded 912 infections as the country witnesses a gradual spread of the Omicron variant.

The coronavirus cases in the country have seen an increase after the spread of the Omicron variant which has infected more than 300 people. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 49,673 tests. The positivity ratio was recorded at 1.8% during the last 24 hours. This is the highest infection ratio since October.

Meanwhile, since the start of the pandemic, Sindh has reported 483,648 cases, Punjab (445,940), KPK (181,537) and Islamabad (108,880). Balochistan has confirmed 33,653 cases, AJK (34,676) and GB (10,429). The total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 1,298,763

Currently, there are 12,213 active cases and 652 critical Covid-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, the virus claimed five more lives taking the death toll to 28,950. Additionally, the total number of recoveries have reached 1,257,600.

Number of Omicron cases rising in Punjab

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recently announced the start of Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid-19 in the country. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned citizens to not take Omicron lightly, adding that hospitalisation will increase in the next one to two weeks.

Moreover, total number of Omicron cases in Karachi increased to 101 on Tuesday while the positivity ratio was recorded at 8.91%.

The Sindh government is mulling closing educational institutions in the city and the decision will be taken this week. On Monday, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that Covid-19 infection rate in Karachi surpassed 6%, warning everyone to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure as the authorities did not want to impose restrictions.

During a press conference, the administrator raised alarm over the increase in the Covid-19 cases, urging everyone to exercise caution. He advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks, maintain social distancing to protect themselves from the deadly virus.