ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,151 Increased By 59.9 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,259 Decreased By -132 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,809 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

  • Records positivity ratio at 1.8% during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2022

Pakistan reported 898 coronavirus cases on January 4, the highest since October last year when it recorded 912 infections as the country witnesses a gradual spread of the Omicron variant.

The coronavirus cases in the country have seen an increase after the spread of the Omicron variant which has infected more than 300 people. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 49,673 tests. The positivity ratio was recorded at 1.8% during the last 24 hours. This is the highest infection ratio since October.

Meanwhile, since the start of the pandemic, Sindh has reported 483,648 cases, Punjab (445,940), KPK (181,537) and Islamabad (108,880). Balochistan has confirmed 33,653 cases, AJK (34,676) and GB (10,429). The total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 1,298,763

Currently, there are 12,213 active cases and 652 critical Covid-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, the virus claimed five more lives taking the death toll to 28,950. Additionally, the total number of recoveries have reached 1,257,600.

Number of Omicron cases rising in Punjab

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recently announced the start of Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid-19 in the country. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned citizens to not take Omicron lightly, adding that hospitalisation will increase in the next one to two weeks.

Moreover, total number of Omicron cases in Karachi increased to 101 on Tuesday while the positivity ratio was recorded at 8.91%.

The Sindh government is mulling closing educational institutions in the city and the decision will be taken this week. On Monday, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that Covid-19 infection rate in Karachi surpassed 6%, warning everyone to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure as the authorities did not want to impose restrictions.

During a press conference, the administrator raised alarm over the increase in the Covid-19 cases, urging everyone to exercise caution. He advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks, maintain social distancing to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Pakistan COVID Corornavirus

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Read more stories