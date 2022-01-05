ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,681 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 20,252 Increased By 161 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,353 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Indian bond yields stabilise after early spike tracking oil

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

MUMBAI: Indian bond yields stabilised after rising to a near two-year high in early trade as a retreat in global crude oil prices helped calm investor nerves, but yields are likely to stay high unless the Reserve Bank of India steps in to support markets.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading steady on the day at 6.52% by 0655 GMT, after earlier rising to 6.54%, its highest level since Jan. 31, 2020.

"States have revised up their Q4 borrowing, inflation is high, US yields inching higher, crude prices holding up and the weekly bond sale. All factors together are likely to keep pressure on yields unless the RBI steps in with some support measures," a senior trader with a private bank said.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after US fuel stockpiles climbed, indicating declining demand in the world's biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. However, overnight global crude oil prices had jumped to their highest since November.

State governments on Friday revised their January-March borrowing through bonds to 3.24 trillion rupees ($43.48 billion) from 3.04 trillion rupees earlier and compared to 2.02 trillion rupees in October-December.

With heavy debt supply in the last quarter of the fiscal year amid high inflation, traders are reluctant to buy debt without more direct support from the central bank in the form of simultaneous bond buys and sales or direct bond purchases from the market.

US Treasury yields for most maturities rose on the second trading session of the year as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Concerns are also high over the RBI pulling out more cash from the banking system to contain inflationary pressures. The central bank expects retail inflation at 5.1% for October-December period and 5.7% for January-March quarter in the current financial year.

"We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the range of 6.48-6.54% today," HDFC Bank Treasury Desk wrote in a daily note.

