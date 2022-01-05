ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Preparations of HBL PSL-7 under way

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Preparations for the first leg of the seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League-7 are underway and Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja is supervising the arrangements.

The first leg of the event will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi from 27th January to 7th February.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja met with the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday. During the meeting various PCB initiatives for talent-hunt and grooming in Sindh, renovation of cricket grounds, developing high performance centres besides plans for the successful hosting of the HBL PSL in Karachi were discussed at length, a PCB spokesman said.

Ramiz Raja also met with senior police officials, district administrators, Sindh government officials and security officials who will be involved in the staging of the HBL PSL Karachi-leg. The meeting was aimed at discussing all possible means and measures to ensure a smooth entry to the National Stadium for cricket fans while providing then world-class facilities including the provisions of a fan park. All stakeholders extended their full cooperation to the PCB initiatives for fan engagement and ease of security clearance and operations at the National Stadium for the spectators, the spokesman added.

In the coming days, the PCB and all relevant stakeholders will work closely to provide cricket fans in Karachi the best possible experience for the HBL PSL, similar plans are being brought in shape for the HBL PSL-7 Lahore-leg which follows the Karachi-leg from Thursday, 10th February, the spokesman, said.

In what was another boost for the HBL-PSL, Trans Group International submitted the highest bid, pursuant to a public tender process, for the brand partnership rights for a four-year-term, beginning in 2022 and stretching till 2025. The brand partnership rights were divided into two categories: seven category rights and one umpire sponsorship rights.

PCB Chief Operating Officer and Bid Committee Chair Salman Naseer said, “Trans Group International has been a supporter of HBL Pakistan Super League since its inception and I am thankful for the continuation of their immense support to the brand. Such substantial increase in the brand partnership rights highlights how big the brand of the HBL Pakistan Super League has become and I am sure the Pakistan cricket fans will enjoy the upcoming edition.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSL HBL Pakistan Super League Ramiz Raja PSL 7

