KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

=============================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =============================================================================================================== As on: 04-01-2022 =============================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =============================================================================================================== BMA Capital Sherman Sec. Int. Ind. 5,900 139.50 BMA Capital Intermarket Sec. 5,000 139.50 BMA Capital Insight Sec. 5,000 139.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,900 139.50 AKD Sec. Sherman Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 300,000 138.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Sherman Sec. 350,000 138.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 138.75 AKD Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 50,000 89.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 89.85 Sherman Sec. Fortune Sec. Sui Southern Gas 500,000 9.10 IGI Finex AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 500,000 9.10 Next Capital Optimus Capital 1,500,000 9.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 9.10 =============================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,215,900 ===============================================================================================================

