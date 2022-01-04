ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Major Gulf bourses mixed as Omicron fears weigh

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, as worries weighed that the Omicron variant could slow global economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 1.1% rise in Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and a 1.5% increase in Sahara International Petrochemical Company.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose as investors interpreted expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as an indication fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of Omicron.

Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew last month at the slowest pace since March, marking its 16th consecutive month of expansion, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 1%, with telecoms company Etisalat sliding 3.6%, while Alpha Dhabi Holding retreated 1.5% after the conglomerate said it had bought an additional 17% in developer Aldar Properties to take its stake to 29.8%.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a tourism and commercial hub marking its peak tourism season and hosting a world fair, on Monday recorded 2,515 new coronavirus cases.

Dubai's main share index added 0.4%, helped by a 1.1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

The Qatari index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Commercial Bank.

Gulf stock Omicron variant

