Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif over the latter's allegations about misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT), Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case proceedings on Tuesday. He was informed that the defamation suit was filed in 2012 and questions were formulated in 2021. The judge asked who was responsible for the delay, saying that it should have been decided in two months.

Asif's counsel replied that both parties had taken adjournments, adding that Asif was unable to consult his lawyer as he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau for six months .

The counsel also informed the bench that Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Adnan had decided to proceed ex parte on account of the counsel's absence. To this, Justice Minallah said that the sessions judge's order is illegal and unsustainable.

The IHC adjourned the proceedings to January 12.

Last year in December, the PM had recorded his statement before ADSJ Mohammad Adnan in the defamation suit he had filed against Asif in 2012 for levelling allegations about irregularities and money laundering through SKMT.

Asif had accused PM Imran of misappropriation and money-laundering in the funds of the hospice during a presser held on August 1, 2012 and later reiterated the same allegations in a television talk show.

In his affidavit, submitted to the session court, PM termed the allegations as baseless and fabricated. “The Shaukat Khanum Trust’s investment schemes were decided by an expert committee,” he declared.

He said that he is founder and chairman of the SKMCH’s board of governors which runs and operates SKMCH and is the leading healthcare provider for cancer patients in Pakistan, adding he is also the founder and chairman of a political party named, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and is currently serving as prime minister of Pakistan.