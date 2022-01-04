ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

  • Stays ADSJ from conducting proceedings until the next hearing
BR Web Desk 04 Jan 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif over the latter's allegations about misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT), Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case proceedings on Tuesday. He was informed that the defamation suit was filed in 2012 and questions were formulated in 2021. The judge asked who was responsible for the delay, saying that it should have been decided in two months.

Asif's counsel replied that both parties had taken adjournments, adding that Asif was unable to consult his lawyer as he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau for six months .

Defamation suit against Khawaja Asif: PM submits affidavit in court

The counsel also informed the bench that Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Adnan had decided to proceed ex parte on account of the counsel's absence. To this, Justice Minallah said that the sessions judge's order is illegal and unsustainable.

The IHC adjourned the proceedings to January 12.

Last year in December, the PM had recorded his statement before ADSJ Mohammad Adnan in the defamation suit he had filed against Asif in 2012 for levelling allegations about irregularities and money laundering through SKMT.

Asif had accused PM Imran of misappropriation and money-laundering in the funds of the hospice during a presser held on August 1, 2012 and later reiterated the same allegations in a television talk show.

In his affidavit, submitted to the session court, PM termed the allegations as baseless and fabricated. “The Shaukat Khanum Trust’s investment schemes were decided by an expert committee,” he declared.

He said that he is founder and chairman of the SKMCH’s board of governors which runs and operates SKMCH and is the leading healthcare provider for cancer patients in Pakistan, adding he is also the founder and chairman of a political party named, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and is currently serving as prime minister of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khawaja Asif defamation case

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

Pakistan’s banking sector maintains growth momentum in Q3CY21: SBP

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

Read more stories