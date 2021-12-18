ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Defamation suit against Khawaja Asif: PM submits affidavit in court

Zaheer Abbasi 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday submitted an affidavit in the court of Muhammad Adnan, the additional district and sessions judge, Islamabad, in a Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by him against Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the then defence minister during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Khawaja Asif had accused Imran Khan – the founder of Shaukat Kahnum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) – of misappropriation and money-laundering in the funds of the hospice during a presser held on August 1, 2012 and later reiterated the same allegations in a television talk show.

Khan, who is now prime minister, in his affidavit, submitted to the session court, termed the allegations as baseless and fabricated. In his affidavit, he said that he used to be the biggest individual donor of the hospice from 1991 to 2009.

“The Shaukat Khanum Trust’s investment schemes were decided by an expert committee,” he declared. He said that he is founder and chairman of the SKMCH’s board of governors which runs and operates SKMCH and is the leading healthcare provider for cancer patients in Pakistan, adding he is also the founder and chairman of a political party named, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and is currently serving as prime minister of Pakistan.

“It is unfortunate to make baseless and fabricated allegations against a welfare institution,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan PMLN Khawaja Asif defamation suit

