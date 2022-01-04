ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.68 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (4.33%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.96%)
TREET 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.98%)
TRG 122.99 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.09%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.71%)
WAVES 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 54.4 (1.18%)
BR30 19,971 Increased By 482.7 (2.48%)
KSE100 45,235 Increased By 347.9 (0.78%)
KSE30 17,788 Increased By 141 (0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022
Markets

Tech stocks drag China, HK stocks lower on Beijing's new cybersecurity rules

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday morning, dragged down by technology shares, as Beijing's new cybersecurity rules damp sentiment, despite a rebound in property plays.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3%, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%.

** China's cyberspace regulator said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.4% at the end of the morning session, erasing early gains, as China's continued clampdowns on the tech sector sour market mood.

** Tech shares also fell sharply in China. The Nasdaq-style STAR Market lost 2.2%, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 1.3%.

** But property shares in China and Hong Kong rebounded sharply, as the sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index bounced 4.4% in morning trade, after a 2.8% decline on Monday.

** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2%.

** Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said its contract sales dropped nearly 40% last year, and it will actively maintain communication with creditors. Its Hong Kong-listed shares, which were suspended on Monday, will resume trading on Tuesday afternoon.

** Chinese telecommunication stocks, including China Telecom , China Unicom and China Mobile, rose, ahead of China Mobile's Shanghai listing on Wednesday.

** China Mobile sold 845.7 million shares at 57.58 yuan ($9.06) each in Shanghai, representing a 50% premium to its Hong Kong share price.

Hong Kong stocks China stock China yuan

