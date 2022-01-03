ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Morgan Stanley to pay $60m to resolve data security lawsuit

Reuters Updated 03 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $60 million to settle a lawsuit by customers who said the Wall Street bank exposed their personal data when it twice failed to properly retire some of its older information technology.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action on behalf of about 15 million customers was filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

Customers would receive at least two years of fraud insurance coverage, and each can apply for reimbursement of up to $10,000 in out-of-pocket losses.

Morgan Stanley denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, and has made “substantial” upgrades to its data security practices, according to settlement papers.

Customers accused Morgan Stanley of having in 2016 failed to decommission two wealth management data centers before the unencrypted equipment, which still contained customer data, was resold to unauthorized third parties.

They also said some older servers containing customer data went missing after Morgan Stanley transferred them in 2019 to an outside vendor. Morgan Stanley later recovered the servers, court papers show.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

In October 2020, Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $60 million civil fine to resolve U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency accusations concerning the incidents, including that its information security practices were unsafe or unsound. The case is In re Morgan Stanley Data Security Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-05914.

Morgan Stanley customers Manhattan federal court data security lawsuit U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Morgan Stanley to pay $60m to resolve data security lawsuit

Pak-China Business and Investment Forum launch: PM stresses on export enhancement

At least six killed, 35 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident

Follow SOPs, we don't want to impose strict restrictions: Murtaza Wahab

SBP launches licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks

KSE-100 opens 2022 with 0.65% gain, closes near 44,900 level

Muzzammil Aslam appointed spokesperson Energy Ministry

Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

‘End of an era': Cricket fraternity bids farewell to Mohammad Hafeez

Iran not at point of recognising Taliban's government

Volatile Turkish lira seesaws after inflation surges

Read more stories