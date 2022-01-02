ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Saqlain Mushtaq front-runner for Pakistan head coach position

Syed Ahmed Updated 02 Jan 2022

Former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq is the lead runner for the position of national cricket team’s head coach, an official close to the matter informed Business Recorder on Sunday.

Saqlain, who was Pakistan's interim head coach during the T20 World Cup 2021, and later in Bangladesh and the West Indies series, is set to apply for the head coach position and is most likely to get the job.

“If he [Saqlain] applies for the post, he will receive due consideration,” the official said, adding that players and the captain were very happy with his work ethics during the mega event and other series.

The official also dispelled the notion that he had resigned from the post of interim coach, saying that his stint had ended with the West Indies series, hence, “there is no resignation per se.”

Saqlain should continue as Pakistan's head coach: Moin Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed Saqlain, Matthew Hayden, and Vernon Philander as head coach, batting, and bowling consultants, respectively, for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Hayden excused himself from extending the contract for the back-to-back series against Bangladesh and West Indies, while Philander dropped during the first Test against Bangladesh due to the fears of flight ban amid the Omicron outbreak in South Africa.

However, Saqlain remained with the team until the West Indies series.

He has an immaculate record as a head coach, as Pakistan won 11 out of 12 Twenty20 International (T20Is) and both Tests matches against Bangladesh during his brief tenure.

The only loss came against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Saqlain has been with England, the West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh teams as a spin bowling coach and consultant, and is currently serving as the head of the Pakistan High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

