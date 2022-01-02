N-facilities, prisoners: Pakistan, India exchange lists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged the lists of nuclear installations and facilities, and the details of prisoners in each other’s custody, as part of an annual practice done with the advent of the new year under separate agreements between the two countries.

The lists were exchanged at diplomatic level in Islamabad and New Delhi, simultaneously.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saturday, at 1030 hours (PST).

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hours (IST), it added.

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

The lists were exchanged in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991.

The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities within the definition of the agreement on 1st January of each calendar year. This practice has been followed consecutively since 1stJanuary 1992, the statement added.

The two sides also exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody in Islamabad and New Delhi, simultaneously, under a separate agreement of 2008.

