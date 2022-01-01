Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

KARACHI: Karachi on Friday confirmed 11 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Sources relayed that 11 members of a single family were found to be infected with the new strain.

The affected people, residents of the city’s District East, include eight women and three men whose ages range from 26 to 77. The number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the metropolis has risen to 44 with the addition of the new cases.

On Dec 28, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said so far 75 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Pakistan. 33 of the cases were reported in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad, and 13 in Lahore.

The NIH said that authorities were conducting contact tracing to prevent the further spread of omicron variant in the country.