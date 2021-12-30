Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan reported 482 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly four weeks as authorities rushed to prevent the new Omicron variant which has already infected more than 70 people in the country.

Pakistan last reported more than 400 infections on December 3.

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 50,662 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours, out of which Sindh reported 285 cases, Punjab (110), Balochistan (4) and Islamabad (31). Similarly, KPK reported 49 infections, AJK (3), while Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases.

The country has so far confirmed 1,294,861 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the national positivity ratio was recorded at 0.95%, while there are 639 active cases. The country also reported three new deaths, taking the tally to 28,921.

Islamabad reports three more Omicron cases

During the last 24 hours, 535 people also recovered from the novel virus, taking the total recoveries to 1,255,931.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has infected at least 78 people in Pakistan. In a statement, NIH has said that so far, 78 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Pakistan. In its report, the NIH said that Karachi has the highest number of confirmed Omicron cases, 33, followed by Islamabad, 20, and Lahore 13.

“Vaccination and SOPs (standard operating procedures) continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported. All government-approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation," the statement said.

Country can face 5th wave of Covid-19 in February

Health authorities have warned that Pakistan could face fifth wave of the coronavirus in February 2022.

The senior officials of the Federal Ministry for National Health Services and Regulations, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination held under the Chairmanship of Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, here on Wednesday, said that the country can face the fifth wave of the coronavirus in mid-February 2022.

Pakistan vaccinates 30% of its total population

Meanwhile, the NCOC said on Thursday that 30% of country’s total population and 46% of eligible population has been vaccinated against the novel virus. During the last 24 hours, 1,546,404 doses were administered. So far, 155,023,641 doses have been administered, the NCOC said.