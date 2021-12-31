Govt greets 2022 with Rs4 per litre increase in petrol price

The government on Friday increased petroleum prices by Rs4 per litre for the first half of January 2022, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the government has raised the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs4 per litre. The increase comes on account of the petroleum levy target agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier.

The new price of petrol will be Rs144.82 per litre against the previous price of Rs140.82 per litre. Similarly, the new price of HSD will be Rs141.62 per litre as against Rs137.62 per litre.

Govt reduces LPG price by Rs6 per kg

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) have witnessed a hike of Rs3.95 and Rs4.15 per litre, respectively. The new price of kerosene is Rs113.49 per litre and that of light diesel oil is Rs111.21 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from midnight, the notification added.