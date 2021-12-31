ANL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.92%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.58%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
GGL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.61%)
JSCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.83%)
NETSOL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
TELE 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.39%)
UNITY 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 28 (0.61%)
BR30 19,604 Increased By 38.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 44,592 Increased By 175.6 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.4 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Australia's Head positive for Covid, out of Sydney Test

AFP 31 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's Ashes campaign was thrown into chaos Friday with batsman Travis Head testing positive for Covid-19 and ruled out of next week's fourth Ashes Test against England.

The number five, who made a swashbuckling 152 in the first Test at Brisbane, will remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days.

"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today," Cricket Australia said.

"Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart."

Is it not clear whether other Australian players were close contacts.

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called into the squad as cover, but the experienced Usman Khawaja is favourite to take Head's place and play his first Test since the 2019 Ashes.

Head is the latest positive coronavirus case on the Ashes tour with England's under-pressure coach Chris Silverwood also out of the Sydney Test after a family member failed a test.

The touring party has so far registered seven positives -- three support staff and four family members -- since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday after the virus was first detected during the Boxing Day Test.

England fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning boss Darren Veness are reportedly among those in isolation.

International Cricket Council match referee David Boon, who has officiated at every Test so far, will also be absent in Sydney after he too tested positive.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after comfortable wins in the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne and are looking to sweep England in the best-of-five series.

MELBOURNE COVID19 Brisbane Ashes Travis Head Nic Maddinson

