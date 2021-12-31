Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran’s ‘lack of cooperation’

DUBAI: Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was concerned about Iran’s lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council that he hoped Iran would change its “negative” behaviour in the region and choose dialogue and cooperation.

“We follow with concern the Iranian government’s policy which is destabilising regional security and stability, including building and backing sectarian armed militias and propagating its military power in other countries,” the 85-old ruler said in a speech published by state news agency SPA.

“(We follow with concern) its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding its nuclear programme and its development of ballistic missiles,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, a major Western ally in the Gulf, has been locked in a bitter rivalry with Iran across the Middle East where both sides have backed opposing factions in several conflicts including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in October in a diplomatic spat that has added to Lebanon’s economic crisis. Saudi officials said the crisis with Beirut has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group.