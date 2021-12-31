China warns US will ‘face unbearable price’ on Taiwan

**BEIJING: China’s foreign minister said Thursday the United States will “face an unbearable price” over its actions towards Taiwan, in Beijing’s latest warning over the flashpoint island.

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV and official news agency Xinhua broadcast Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that Washington’s interference could lead to a dangerous situation.**

“This will not only bring Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation, but also cause the US to face an unbearable price,” Wang Yi said.