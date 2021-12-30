ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.6%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.34%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 6.18 (5.17%)
UNITY 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22.4 (0.49%)
BR30 19,638 Increased By 330.6 (1.71%)
KSE100 44,463 Increased By 203.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,444 Increased By 75.5 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: M/s Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited and M/s Liberty Power have reportedly declared Other Force Majeure Event (OFME) notices to CPPA-G due to suspension of gas, citing individual reasons, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Both power companies have written separate letters to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CPPA-G and other concerned officials to bring the gas situation into their notice. According to M/s Rousch, its entire complex was shutdown at 10:15 hours on December 13, 2021 due to SNGPL curtailing gas supply. The company declared a 100% other Force Majeure Event (FME), and duly notified CPPA under Article 13.2 of the PPA, read with clause 1 of the RLNG Interim Gas Supply Agreement and payment procedure of June 1, 2017 between the company, CPPA and SNGPL. The Company is excused from its obligations under the PPA since the mentioned date and time in accordance with Article 13.4 of the PPA.

Suspension of gas supply: Discos witness 800MW increase in industrial demand

M/s Rousch, in its letter of December 20, 2021, further notified that the 100% OFME is continuing and is to be treated as such until further notice to CPPA-G by the company. The company is continuously pursuing the matter with SNGPL for early restoration of RLNG and will apprise CPPA as soon as any formal information from SNGPL is received.

M/s Liberty Power, in its letter written on December 21, 2021 said that gas supplier, in its letter of 18th December 2021 instructed that the supply of raw gas to their Power Plant Complex be stopped due to non-payment with immediate effect at 17:20 hours on even date, and requested the Company to make arrangement for immediate suspension of gas consumption. According to Liberty Power, the performance of the company to operate the Complex and to discharge its contractual obligations under PPA have been constrained on account of suspension of gas supply by the gas supplier which is beyond reasonable control of the company and as a consequence thereof, the company has declared OFME under section 13.1(c) with effect from 1720 hours on December 18, 2021 (suspension date).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

RLNG CPPA G OFME Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited Suspension of gas supply

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories