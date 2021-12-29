ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Cabinet approves NSP

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 29 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has approved Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy and described that it is a truly historic achievement. In a series of tweets, Yusuf stated that after the National Security Committee’s (NSC’s) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy on Monday, the Cabinet has approved it on Tuesday.

It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest.

“This umbrella document will, overtime, help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives.

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the prime minister’s constant leadership and encouragement.”

I am extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated team and would like to congratulate them and the entire team of the National Security Division for their hard work and dedication over the years in bringing the policy to fruition. The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed.

A public version of the NSP document will be launched by the PM and released in due course, he added.

Later on, adviser on NS explained about broad contours of the policy during a press briefing with minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

