NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved National Security Policy (NSP) envisaging economic security to the core on Monday.

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civil and military leadership has given the nod to the National NSP 2022-26 after a detailed briefing on it by the adviser on security.

The Prime Minister Office said that Pakistan’s first ever NSP 2022-2026 was presented for approval by the National Security Advisor (NSA) during the meeting and subsequently, he briefed the participants on the salient features of the policy and stated that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework, whereby, the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of the citizens of Pakistan.

He said that to ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core.

A stronger economy would create additional resources that would be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

He further informed the participants that the NSP had been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector.

He highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the NS Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

The prime minister emphasised that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens and reposed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threat.

The NSC members, while approving the NSP, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort.

Terming the NSP’s formulation and approval a historic moment, the prime minister noted that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the NSP.

He instructed the National Security Adviser to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

Revitalization of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC’s Advisory Board were also unanimously approved by the participants during the meeting. The NSP will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted.

A public version of the document will be released in due course.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor and senior civil and military officers.

