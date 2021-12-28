Shanghai copper scales one-month high as Omicron fears ease

Copper prices in top metals consumer China hit a one-month high on Tuesday as worries eased over the impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on global demand.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended morning trade 1% higher at 70,410 yuan ($11,050.25) a tonne. It had touched 70,870 yuan earlier in the day, the highest since Nov. 26.

"Risk sentiment improved as early data showed that the new coronavirus variant may cause milder symptoms," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Stock and oil prices also advanced as some European countries refrained from imposing tough mobility restrictions, with the British government in particular awaiting more evidence on whether its health service can cope with high infection rates.

The London Metal Exchange remains shut for a public holiday on Tuesday.

