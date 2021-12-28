ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
TRG 116.65 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,513 Increased By 12.3 (0.27%)
BR30 18,924 Increased By 188.3 (1%)
KSE100 43,957 Increased By 43.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,256 Increased By 23.3 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Shanghai copper scales one-month high as Omicron fears ease

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

Copper prices in top metals consumer China hit a one-month high on Tuesday as worries eased over the impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on global demand.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended morning trade 1% higher at 70,410 yuan ($11,050.25) a tonne. It had touched 70,870 yuan earlier in the day, the highest since Nov. 26.

"Risk sentiment improved as early data showed that the new coronavirus variant may cause milder symptoms," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Stock and oil prices also advanced as some European countries refrained from imposing tough mobility restrictions, with the British government in particular awaiting more evidence on whether its health service can cope with high infection rates.

The London Metal Exchange remains shut for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Fundamentals

  • Zijin Mining has started production at its Qulong copper mine in Tibet, one of the largest in China, adding a new source of supply to the market for next year.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a new ferronickel plant with 1.8 million tonne output capacity in southeast Sulawesi province.

  • China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank said on Monday.

  • Nickel was up 0.3% at 148,530 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.3% to 15,420 yuan a tonne, and tin gained 0.1% to 289,390 yuan a tonne.

    • However, profit-taking from recent gainers continued. Aluminium slipped 0.8% to 19,765 yuan a tonne, while zinc also shed 0.8% to 24,095 yuan a tonne.
