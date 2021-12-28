ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Opinion

Realization has finally dawned on the US?

Munir Ahmad 28 Dec 2021

It is increasingly clear that the US cannot establish a strong footing for itself in the region without the support of Pakistan. India is now US’ key ally in the region but this South Asian country does not share border either with Afghanistan or any Central Asian state. The US, which has seized Afghanistan’s assets after Kabul takeover by Taliban in August this year, can play the most important role in averting a looming humanitarian catastrophe in this landlocked country. It will surely help it regain some of the ground that it has lost through its ignominious exit from Afghanistan. This will require the US to stop ignoring Pakistan. This realization appears to have finally dawned on the White House. The meetings of US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West with Pakistan’s army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and others constitute a good case in point.

Munir Ahmad (Karachi)

Munir Ahmad

