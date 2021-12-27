ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,529 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,064 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,338 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Brent oil may extend gains into $77.77-$78.78 range

  • The wave (c) has been closely observing a set of projection levels on an uptrend from $69.24
Reuters 27 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may extend gains into $77.77-$78.78 range, driven by a wave (c). This wave has briefly travelled above the peak of the wave (a) around $76.62.

It has a better chance of extending into a range of $78.78-$80.40.

The wave (c) has been closely observing a set of projection levels on an uptrend from $69.24.

Another projection analysis on the wave itself reveals a target of $80.26, close to $80.40.

The shallow correction triggered by the resistance at $76.62 may have completed around a support at $75.66. The wave (c) could have resumed.

A break below $75.66 could cause a fall into $73.50-$74.51 range. On the daily chart, a high-low bottom from the Dec. 2 low of $65.72 has been confirmed. It suggests a target around $85.17 and a continuation of the uptrend from $15.98.

A realistic target will be $81.57, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $77.96.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

