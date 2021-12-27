ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.02%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 18,994 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.31%)
KSE100 44,066 Decreased By -52 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,341 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said.

The 26-year-old has started only two league games this season and his representative said this month he wanted to secure a move away in January to get more game time.

"We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length," Rangnick told British media. "He explained to me he's been at United for seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

"In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions.

"I told him as long as there's no club showing interest in him, and it shouldn't only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. So far... there's been no offer ... and as long as this is the case he'll stay."

Rangnick also said French midfielder Paul Pogba would require another two weeks to regain fitness following his return from Dubai, where he was nursing a thigh injury.

United take on Newcastle United later on Monday.

Manchester United Anthony Martial

