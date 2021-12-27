Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passes away

ISLAMABAD: The mother of Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan fast bowler, passed away on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket, wrote: “My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode. The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad’s sector H-8”.

Her funeral prayers were offered at H-8 graveyard. A large number people belonging to different walks of life including politicians, media, civil society, etc attended the funeral prayers.

