IGP introduces new SOPs for effective policing

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus introduced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for effective policing in the federal capital.

The SOPs are related to complaint management, registration of FIR, schedule of inquiries and investigations, investigation of offences, arrest of accused, police station management and front desk management.

Addressing at a ceremony, here at police lines headquarters, the other day IGP Younus said under the SOPs the police station staff would ensure FIR registration in time.

The front desk staff was bound to register the case of missing persons in minimum time, In case of delay the concerned officials would be responsible.

Similarly, police counters would be set up at the Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital to facilitate the personnel.

He said the Moharar strength would be divided into seven sections with weekly off for each personnel.

There would be at least three Jawans in the patrolling vehicle as well as on each picket during snap checking. All officers on duty must ensure wear bullet proof jackets and helmets.

The DIG (operations), SSPs, SDPOs, Zonal SPs and SHOs would remain present in the respective areas from 12pm to 5am morning to supervise the teams.

He said he would pay visit in person to check the presence of senior officers at the spot and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.