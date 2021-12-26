Karachi Green Marathon ‘We all have to work together to improve the image of Karachi’: KMC administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that we all have to work together to improve the image of Karachi.

“Somewhere Karachi’s colours had faded but now the city is changing which is heart warming. Foreigners will also be seen taking part in the Karachi Green Marathon next year,” he said this while inaugurating the Karachi Green Marathon.

The marathon is held on occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday. The Administrator Karachi along with the participants of the race also took part in it. The marathon was attended by a large number of citizens from different parts of Karachi

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Administrator said that Karachi is a city of lights and it is waking up somewhere. It is just the beginning, he added.

“I am very happy to see that a large number of children, youth, the elderly and especially women have participated in this marathon, which suggests that the citizens of Karachi like healthy activities. In fact, this event is not going to end here, but we make it an annual event so that citizens can participate in it on December 25 every year,” the Administrator said.

He said that all citizens including minorities have full freedom to participate in activities of their own interest. Citizens participated in Karachi Green Marathon under different categories.

In the men’s 10km race, Amir Sohail came first, Akhtar Ali second, Mohammad Sajjad third, Ikram fourth and Waqas fifth. In the women’s 10km race, Farah came first, Rabia Ashiq second, Sehrish third, Nimra Iqbal fourth and Sara Munir fifth.

In the women’s 5km race, Raheela came first, Iram second, Maria third, Iqra fourth and Ramaria fifth. Similarly, Israr Khattak won the first position in the men’s 5km race.

Certificates and shields along with cash prizes of Rs75,000, Rs50,000, Rs35,000, Rs20,000 and Rs10,000 were also presented to the successful participants.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed prizes among the successful participants and congratulated them on their success.—NNI

