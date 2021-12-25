ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

LAHORE: The 146th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated today...
Muhammad Saleem Updated 25 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The 146th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated today with a resolve to work hard for the country’s progress and prosperity.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the country’s security, progress and prosperity. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi where a change of guards’ ceremony would also take place. A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a lawyer and politician served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14th August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

There will be a public holiday on Saturday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

Newspapers will bring out special supplements while TV channels will present programmes highlighting life and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam.

To mark the day, different organisations will organize events in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Speakers in these functions would highlight ideas and views of the Father of the Nation. Painting exhibitions and speech competitions would be organized to educate youth about Quaid’s vision and his ideology of Pakistan.

