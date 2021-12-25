Sindh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths, 200 fresh cases

KARACHI: As many as three more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,661 and 200 new cases emerged when 13,180 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said three more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,661 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,180 samples were tested which detected 200 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,038,656 tests had been conducted against which 479,136 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,570 patients had recovered, including 39 overnight.

