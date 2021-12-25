ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
France sets new daily Covid infections record

AFP Updated 25 Dec 2021

PARIS: France set a new daily coronavirus infections record on Friday, registering 94,124 cases over 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It marked the second day in a row that infections climbed to record highs.

The numbers are likely to climb further, fuelled by the super-contagious Omicron variant and the Christmas holiday season, when schools are closed and families gather.

Some 16,173 people are currently hospitalised for Covid-19 in the country, with 3,254 of them in emergency care.

France fears over 100,000 daily Covid cases by year end

Some 122,462 people have died of Covid-19 in France since the start of the pandemic.

Some 76.5 percent of the population have received two vaccine doses, and nearly 21 million people in a country of 67.4 million residents have received a booster shot.

On Friday, health authority recommended that adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

